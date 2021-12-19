International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.57.

NYSE:IGT opened at $25.75 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 959,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

