International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after buying an additional 477,222 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

