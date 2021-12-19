International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Amundi bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after acquiring an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 496.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 287,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,308,000 after acquiring an additional 239,125 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $259.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $266.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.41 and a 200 day moving average of $235.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.