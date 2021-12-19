International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $146.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

