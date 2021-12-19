International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 243.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 62,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

