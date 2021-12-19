International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,410,572 shares of company stock valued at $830,579,670. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.50.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $332.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $354.12 and a 200 day moving average of $303.47. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

