International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $106.99 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.