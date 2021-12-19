International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $225.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.38.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

