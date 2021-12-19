Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $1,189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,020.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,344,155 shares of company stock worth $96,466,270 in the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

