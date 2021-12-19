Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

