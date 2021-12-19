Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $235,284.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $235,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $266,907.29.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $510,224.00.

TWST stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.81. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.89.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

