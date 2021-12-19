Insider Selling: The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Major Shareholder Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OLB stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.81. The OLB Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 25.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.