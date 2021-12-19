Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $344,130,000.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93.

On Friday, October 29th, Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total value of $3,649,033.44.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $332.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of -130.33 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

