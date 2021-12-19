Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,592,812.50 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CRM opened at $252.93 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 139.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

