Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 16,291 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,235,020.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,230,622.14.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,278,813.06.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,370 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $1,258,525.60.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $1,125,366.84.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,504 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $1,161,404.64.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $1,274,770.98.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,265,676.30.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $1,242,025.84.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $77.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

