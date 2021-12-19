Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.49, for a total value of $833,112.50.

On Friday, October 15th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00.

Shares of EPAM opened at $636.33 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.90 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $646.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

