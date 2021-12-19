Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

