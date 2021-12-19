Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells $1,380,250.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anterix by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its holdings in Anterix by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Anterix by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Anterix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

