Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Sells $1,380,250.00 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Anterix stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.
