Insider Buying: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Buys 2,333 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PetIQ stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $609.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

