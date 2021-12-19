Insider Buying: Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Buys $479,440.00 in Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.07.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,311,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after acquiring an additional 178,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after acquiring an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.