Insider Buying: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Chairman Purchases 2,068,264 Shares of Stock

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Chairman Richard Leeds bought 2,068,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $66,949,705.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE GIC opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.48. Global Industrial has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

