Insider Buying: Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Buys C$12,090.00 in Stock

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Ronald Sowerby acquired 30,000 shares of Defiance Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,474,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$997,414.12.
Shares of CVE DEF opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 22.45 and a quick ratio of 21.80. Defiance Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.41 million and a P/E ratio of -29.06.
About Defiance Silver
