Insider Buying: Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Buys C$12,090.00 in Stock

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Ronald Sowerby acquired 30,000 shares of Defiance Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,474,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$997,414.12.

Shares of CVE DEF opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 22.45 and a quick ratio of 21.80. Defiance Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.41 million and a P/E ratio of -29.06.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

