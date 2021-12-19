InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Down 30.8% in November

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IHT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 73,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,055. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.44. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

