Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 57.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43.

