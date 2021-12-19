Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Up 25.8% in November

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 15th total of 182,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 167.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of IOSP opened at $90.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.36. Innospec has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

