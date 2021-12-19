Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.13

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.13 and last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 8775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several brokerages have commented on INGXF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

