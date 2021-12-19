Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $40.58

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.58, but opened at $43.26. Inhibrx shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INBX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 471.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 228.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

