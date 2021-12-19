Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.80.

IR opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

