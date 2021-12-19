IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INAB. B. Riley assumed coverage on IN8bio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IN8bio in a report on Sunday, September 12th.

Shares of INAB opened at $6.14 on Friday. IN8bio has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of IN8bio in the third quarter worth about $5,520,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

