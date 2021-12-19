Immatics to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Immatics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.65). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

Get Immatics alerts:

NASDAQ IMTX opened at $12.29 on Friday. Immatics has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 134,429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.