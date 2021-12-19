ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Short Interest Down 33.1% in November

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 635,200 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 949,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,056,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

ImageWare Systems stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 2,312,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,628. ImageWare Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management.

