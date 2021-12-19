Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,977 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,724,909.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 over the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

