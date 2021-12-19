Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.40 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 717.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,505 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 7,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

NYSE BXP opened at $114.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

