Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 9,492 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 36.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,882,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,584,000 after buying an additional 268,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,048,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,446,000 after acquiring an additional 640,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 514,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,345,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213,613 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.