Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 827 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after buying an additional 75,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,885,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $259.12 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $266.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

