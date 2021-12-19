Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $381.80 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.56 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.89. The company has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.