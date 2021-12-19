IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $131.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.66 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

