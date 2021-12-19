Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Price Target Raised to GBX 365

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 365 ($4.82) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

LON:IDEA opened at GBX 260 ($3.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. Ideagen has a 12-month low of GBX 225.55 ($2.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 335 ($4.43). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 284.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 283.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £663.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.67.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.