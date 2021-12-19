ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,300.00

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($17.18) and last traded at GBX 1,290 ($17.05), with a volume of 74319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,272 ($16.81).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,241.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.34. The stock has a market cap of £883.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

In related news, insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,155 ($15.26) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($30,527.29).

About ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT)

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

