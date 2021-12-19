iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM's."

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.28.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. iCAD has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 38,750 shares worth $376,625. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iCAD by 11.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iCAD by 15.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in iCAD by 1.1% in the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iCAD by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iCAD by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

