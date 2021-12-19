Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.04. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings of ($1.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after acquiring an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after acquiring an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after acquiring an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H opened at $83.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

