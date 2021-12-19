Hush Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $619,083.70 and $115.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00339037 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00143699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00087387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003690 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

