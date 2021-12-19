Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $47,814.44 or 0.99667286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and $1.90 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.75 or 0.08289373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076288 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.56 or 0.99967693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00050008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

