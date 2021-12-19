Huntington National Bank Sells 239 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 449.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WD shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Shares of WD stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.52 and a 12-month high of $156.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.