Huntington National Bank Sells 239 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Copart by 348.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $143.12 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.