Huntington National Bank Has $369,000 Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

