Huntington National Bank Has $310,000 Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,636,000 after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 374,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $151.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.47. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

