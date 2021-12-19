Huntington National Bank Buys 266 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after buying an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,696,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,811,000 after buying an additional 470,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of AEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

