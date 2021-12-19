Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($65.51) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.44 ($67.91).

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €51.64 ($58.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.88. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €25.30 ($28.43) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($67.39). The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

