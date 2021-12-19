HSBC Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. Daimler has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $37.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

