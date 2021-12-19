HSBC Lowers Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Daimler in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Daimler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.55.
Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. Daimler has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.